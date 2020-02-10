TODAY |

Drones, thermal imaging deployed in search for missing tramper at Mt Aspiring

Source:  1 NEWS

Drones and thermal imaging equipment was deployed this morning to help search teams looking for a missing tramper at Mount Aspiring National Park.

Stephanie Simpson. Source: Stephanie Simpson/Facebook

British national Stephanie Simpson was expected to return from a hike on Saturday but failed to do so and hasn't been in contact with her family. The 32-year-old was reported overdue from a hike to the Blue Pools, near Makarora.

Search teams remained out in the area overnight, police said in a statement today.

This morning search teams, including local LandSAR personnel and a helicopter continued the search.

Your playlist will load after this ad

British woman Stephanie Simpson is overdue from a hike and hasn’t been seen since Friday. Source: 1 NEWS

The search continues to focus on the area from Fantail Falls to Mt Brewster, the Brewster Hut and Mt Armstrong track, and also Makarora Valley.

"It is a large search area and much of it is difficult terrain," the statement said.

Police continue to appeal to hear from anyone who stayed in the Cameron Flat area on Friday and saw or spoke to Ms Simpson, or anyone who may have seen her on the track from Fantail Falls to Mt Armstrong, or in Makarora Valley.

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote file 200211/4896. 

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:59
Watch: Seven Sharp reunites actors to recreate classic Mitre 10 sandpit ad
2
Police say family of severely beaten child in Flaxmere must front up - 'Part of his brain is dead'
3
Kiwi band say they were cut from Elton John's NZ concert after waking superstar from a nap
4
Homicide investigation underway after two people found dead following shooting in Tauranga
5
Man charged with fatally stabbing Auckland woman was face of petition calling for harsher crime penalties
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police say family of severely beaten child in Flaxmere must front up
00:36

Drone footage shows extent of large blaze at Rotorua car wreckers
00:20

Kiwis stuck in coronavirus quarantine give tour of cruise ship cabin they're confined to

03:39

School tries to pacify neighbours over controversial Poi E bell, with Seven Sharp's help