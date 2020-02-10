Drones, thermal imaging deployed in search for missing tramper at Mt Aspiring

Drones and thermal imaging equipment was deployed this morning to help search teams looking for a missing tramper at Mount Aspiring National Park.

Stephanie Simpson. Source: Stephanie Simpson/Facebook

British national Stephanie Simpson was expected to return from a hike on Saturday but failed to do so and hasn't been in contact with her family. The 32-year-old was reported overdue from a hike to the Blue Pools, near Makarora.

Search teams remained out in the area overnight, police said in a statement today.

This morning search teams, including local LandSAR personnel and a helicopter continued the search.

The search continues to focus on the area from Fantail Falls to Mt Brewster, the Brewster Hut and Mt Armstrong track, and also Makarora Valley.

"It is a large search area and much of it is difficult terrain," the statement said.

Police continue to appeal to hear from anyone who stayed in the Cameron Flat area on Friday and saw or spoke to Ms Simpson, or anyone who may have seen her on the track from Fantail Falls to Mt Armstrong, or in Makarora Valley.