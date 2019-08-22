TODAY |

Drones help solve the problem of, how on earth do you give a whale a medical?

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Animals
Christchurch and Canterbury
Conservation

Drones are proving to be a breakthrough in managing the health of Humpback whales, thanks to a team of University of Canterbury scientists.

In Oceania, the Paikea humpback is still endangered - half a century after whalers nearly wiped it out.

Across all of Polynesia there are only 5-10,000 at most, says University of Canterbury researcher, Associate Professor Travis Horton.

"So they do need our help," he says.

But how on earth do you give a whale a medical?

"You can't take a stethoscope into the ocean," says Mr Horton.

But you can fly a drone above the ocean.

And that's exactly what Mr Horton and his team have been doing, pioneering a groundbreaking way to do whale check-ups.

"It can be applied to other whale populations on the planet, dolphins, marine mammals, all sorts of other species."

So how does a drone become a doctor? By measuring vital signs with infrared.

"From the oscillations in the skin temperature we can extract the heartbeat, you can get a temperature from the blowhole, you can actually see how frequently the blowhole is opening."

Drone check-ups would also be invaluable for whale strandings.

"That could help you develop a priority scheme - 'Save this whale, save that whale... this one's not doing so well.'

"Whales are crucial to the oceans, they move nutrients around, it's the circle of life.

"So saving whales is good for the planet."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Infrared technology is used to measure the mammals’ vital signs. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Animals
Christchurch and Canterbury
Conservation
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sonny Bill Williams and Frank Bunce.
Frank Bunce says he wouldn’t pick SBW, Crotty in All Blacks squad - 'I don't think they're gonna win us a World Cup'
2
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
3
The All Blacks star said he was looking forward to getting back on the field for Auckland against Bay of Plenty.
Rieko Ioane says people have read too much into him being dropped from All Blacks
4
An officer in a vehicle can be seen repeatedly trying to stop the man from slowly getting away.
'Go old man, go!' Timaru police chase man on mobility scooter - but he won't stop
5
'Hang in there' principal advises parents of sleepy children after couple fined for teen's no show at school
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:36
Judge Andrew Becroft says the penalties are unjust and unprincipled.

Children's Commissioner urging PM to 'put children first' and reconsider her support for drug sanctions for beneficiaries
02:10
He’s handed over the mayoral chains after 18 years on the job.

'A beautiful man' - Meng Foon farwelled as Gisborne mayor to become new Race Relations Commissioner
02:05
She says we are exaggerating the harm caused by smoking in cars.

Marewa Glover hits back after being labelled mouthpiece for tobacco companies
1 NEWS political reporters give a behind the scenes rundown of the biggest stories from Parliament this week.

Inside Parliament: Euthanasia, drug testing beneficiaries and petrol prices