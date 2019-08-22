Drones help solve the problem of, how on earth do you give a whale a medical?

Drones are proving to be a breakthrough in managing the health of Humpback whales, thanks to a team of University of Canterbury scientists.

In Oceania, the Paikea humpback is still endangered - half a century after whalers nearly wiped it out.

Across all of Polynesia there are only 5-10,000 at most, says University of Canterbury researcher, Associate Professor Travis Horton.

"So they do need our help," he says.

But how on earth do you give a whale a medical?

"You can't take a stethoscope into the ocean," says Mr Horton.

But you can fly a drone above the ocean.

And that's exactly what Mr Horton and his team have been doing, pioneering a groundbreaking way to do whale check-ups.

"It can be applied to other whale populations on the planet, dolphins, marine mammals, all sorts of other species."

So how does a drone become a doctor? By measuring vital signs with infrared.

"From the oscillations in the skin temperature we can extract the heartbeat, you can get a temperature from the blowhole, you can actually see how frequently the blowhole is opening."

Drone check-ups would also be invaluable for whale strandings.

"That could help you develop a priority scheme - 'Save this whale, save that whale... this one's not doing so well.'

"Whales are crucial to the oceans, they move nutrients around, it's the circle of life.