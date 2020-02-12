TODAY |

Drone footage shows extent of large blaze at Rotorua car wreckers

Drone footage shows plumes of black smoke billow from a raging fire at a Rotorua car wreckers last night.

Drone footage shows the extent of the large fire in Ngongotaha, Rotorua. Source: Supplied/Stephen Moss

Late last night, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said in a statement they would remain large blaze in Ngongotaha throughout the night.

Drone footage of shows plumes of smoke billow from a ravaging fire at a Rotorua car wreckers. Source: Supplied/Stephen Moss

They were called to an auto dismantler on Wikaraka Street shortly after 7pm

At least 22 crews from Ngongotahā, Rotorua, Mamaku, Putaruru, Tirau, Rotoma, Kawerau, Tokoroa, Greerton and Mount Maunganui were working to contain the blaze, the statement said.

Three crew today remain at the scene to dampen down hotspots. 

The fire burnt a section between 100 metres and 60 metres.

Locals were asked to avoid the area and those living downwind from the fire were advised by Fire and Emergency New Zealand to stay indoors and keep their windows closed. 

A large blaze at a Rotorua car wreckers. Source: Supplied/Stephen Moss

No one is injured.

