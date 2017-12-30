 

Drone footage captures waves rolling over large sperm whale stranded on Hawke's Bay beach

The whale died this morning after efforts to save the animal failed.
Declan’s three-legged dog Tash suffered severe neglect from a previous owner making hers one of the worst cases investigated by the SPCA this year.

Rescue dog owner calls on big-hearted Kiwis to give abused dogs a second chance

Declan Challis' three-legged dog Tash suffered severe neglect from a previous owner, making hers one of the worst cases investigated by the SPCA this year.

00:17
The group, accompanied by a dog, came to the rescue at Papamoa Beach.

Watch: Holidaymakers help guide orca stranded on Tauranga beach back out to sea

The drama unfolded at Papamoa Beach this morning.

00:54
The whale died this morning after efforts to save the animal failed.

Onlookers hoping to peek at dead whale on Hawke's Bay beach asked to show restraint

The large sperm whale washed up on Mahia beach last night and died this morning.


