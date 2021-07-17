Drone footage captures swollen river flowing under SH1 bridge in Marlborough

Further evacuations have been ordered in Buller and Marlborough this afternoon as torrential rain continues to inundate the region.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The State Highway 1 bridge over the Wairau River is closed due to the river "running very high, just under the structure," the Marlborough District Council said today in a statement.

An up-to-date list of road closures across the country can be found at the New Zealand Transport Agency's website.

Residents in part of the Lower Wairau have been advised to evacuate following a stop bank breach near the Ferry Road bridge.

Approximately 25 properties have been cut off after Nartlett's Creek bridge, 20 kilometres up Northbank Road from Renwick, was washed out, making it impossible to access the Northbank area west of State Highway 6.

Intense flooding along State Highway 6, in Havelock. Source: Supplied

An evacuation centre has been set up at the Rarangi Fire Station.

The affected areas include the Neal Road bridge to Chaytors, and Connolly's and Wairau Bar roads. The sole access point is now via Neal Road bridge into Rarangi Road, the council said.

Police have also closed State Highway 1 just north of Picton and at Spring Creek after a state of local emergency was declared by Marlborough Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor just after noon today.

Spring Creek township is now under an evacuation order according to the Marlborough District Council.

"All of Spring Creek township near Blenheim has been advised to evacuate due to an overtopping stop bank.

"Around 430 people live in 162 properties in Spring Creek. They are advised to seek accommodation in the Blenheim area with family or friends. If you have nowhere to go, please call the Council on (03) 520 7400."

read more Towns cut off amid wild weather; Marlborough declares emergency

It follows the evacuation of 221 properties in the Lower Terrace, in Renwick, including: Alma Street North, Gee Street, Blicks Road, Brook Street North, Inkerman Street North, Oudenarde Street and Terrace Road.

Marlborough Emergency Management has set up an information centre at Renwick Hall, located on 27 High Street, and an emergency alert has been sent out to cell phones in the affected area.

Buller Emergency Management are currently evacuating Zone 10 in Westport due to a rapidly rising Buller river.