Drone footage captures stranded cows on flooded Hokianga farm

Csilla Ford

Csilla Ford filmed the drenched farmland in Hokianga as heavy rain hits Northland causing widespread flooding and school closures.
Source: Csilla Ford

Northland

news

Oruru River floods as Northland is hit by heavy rain causing road flooding and forcing schools to close.

Watch: Spectacular drone footage captures swollen Oruru River encroaching on farmland in Northland


The Kaeo webcam captures the river flooding over the road as Northland gets hit by heavy rainfall.

Video: Timelapse shows Northland's swollen Kaeo River flooding highway


"My advise to" Barclay over his dispute with staffer "was that it wasn't good behaviour," the PM said today.

Bill English's dramatic memory recall over Todd Barclay saga - 'My advice to him was that wasn't good behaviour'

The ABs coach said "worry is a wasted emotion" and said the Lions coach "is a good coach and has his own style".

Steve Hansen unfazed by Gatland's critique, compliments him instead: 'That's good feedback from Warren'

The 25-year-old daredevil nicknamed “The Rubber Kid” pulled off the stunt in his backyard in Palmerston North.

Video: Kiwi FMX rider Levi Sherwood becomes first New Zealander to land double back flip

The referee had to separate the two sides as Mexico defeated New Zealand 2-1 in Sochi.

NZ to blame for all-in 'brawl': Mexican manager points finger at Kiwis as All Whites clash ends in spiteful fashion

Players from both sides came from all over the park as the "really rough and violent" encounter reached boiling point.

