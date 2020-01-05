TODAY |

Drone footage captures eerie skies over Auckland city caused by Australian bushfire smoke

Source:  1 NEWS

Video from a drone cruising over Te Atatū Peninsula today looks like it could easily slot into a post-apocalyptic movie.

The images were captured from Te Atatu Peninsula. Source: Shane Bosnich-Wood

Smoke haze, blown over from the Australia bushfires, is casting an intense orange glow over Auckland.

Photos: Auckland abruptly turns orange as smoky haze drifts across from Australian bushfires

Footage submitted to 1 NEWS shows an orange-yellow sky, making for an eerie look over the water as the drone heads towards Auckland CBD.

Police say there have been "a number" of calls to the emergency 111 phone number reporting the strange colour of the sky this afternoon.

Auckland city is also covered in an eerie orange hue. Source: 1 NEWS

They are asking people not to call the number unless it's for an actual emergency.

Striking change as haze from Australian bushfires clouds Auckland's skies

Weather forecasts predict the haze will be blown away tomorrow.

