Drone flying in controlled air space disrupts flights at Auckland Airport

Flights have been delayed at Auckland Airport today after a drone was spotting flying in the area.
A spokesperson for Airways New Zealand told 1 NEWS a pilot of a Q300 plane approaching Auckland Airport at 11.45am today alerted air traffic control to a drone flying in controlled air space.
"In accordance with standard procedures air traffic controllers reported the event to police and halted aircraft operations for 30 minutes," Airways New Zealand said.
"During this time around 20 aircraft chose to hold in the air until they received clearance to land and one aircraft chose to divert."
