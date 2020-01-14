TODAY |

Driving restrictions being considered for Southland beach to protect toheroa

Source:  1 NEWS

Motorists who've traditionally driven on a South Island beach might face restrictions as officials consider action to save a vulnerable shellfish.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Officials are considering action to save a vulnerable shellfish. Source: 1 NEWS

Vehicles are killing young toheroa at Oreti Beach near Invercargill and the public's being asked for feedback on ways to reduce the impact.

The native clam starts its life in the upper part of the surf zone, and it's estimated close to a quarter of the young population's being wiped out.

“We know from the surveys that numbers have been declining, so status quo is not an option going forward,” Nicol Horrell of Environment Southland told 1 NEWS.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Taking of the prized shellfish is illegal without a permit. Source: 1 NEWS

Toheroa are found in the wet sand, about 20 centimetres below the surface.

However, it's the young shellfish in the softer sand that are threatened by roughly 100,000 vehicles driving along Oreti Beach every year.

The regional council wants exclusion zones along the 17-kilometre beach - ranging from either banning vehicles south of the main entrance, or completely closing vehicle access to the whole beach.

Some residents are hoping to see vehicle access continued to be allowed to a popular flounder fishing spot on the beach.

The council's taking public feedback on the issue until February 21.

New Zealand
Southland
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Iran authorities make arrests over downing of Ukrainian passenger jet
2
Man dies after leading Brisbane library protest against drag queens reading to children
3
Reporter gets drenching from garden hose while investigating 'hellish' Melbourne neighbours
4
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck shocked by size of junior athletes at US training facility
5
Bioluminescent plankton brings enchanting blue glow to Auckland beach
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:02

GeoNet resumes volcano cam feed, one month on from Whakaari/White Island tragedy

Engineer penalised for signing off on Auckland tuk-tuk safety despite having never viewed them

Christchurch police appeal for info after bumbling robbers crash into traffic light during getaway
02:46

Kiwi firefighters contend with long days, tiring work as they help fight Australian wildfires