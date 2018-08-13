 

What drives Kiwi daredevil who tackled the Huka Falls on a bodyboard and tamed monster Bali wave?

1 NEWS
New Zealand

Heley Patuwai shot to fame a few years ago for bodyboarding down the Huka Falls.

A couple of weeks ago he re-appeared in Bali, monstering a massive wave, again on his body board.

He had gone to Uluwatu which is famous for big waves, to do just that.

Heley got back to New Zealand yesterday, and talked to TVNZ1's Seven Sharp exclusively about the ride, and conquering fears.

Watch his daring feats and find out what drives him to do them in the video above.

Heley Patuwai spoke to Seven Sharp about the ride, and conquering fears. Source: Seven Sharp
New Zealand
Dunedin family forced to remove treehouse over privacy concerns gets a new, compliant, structure

Fair Go Reporter
Fair Go
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Anna Burns-Francis

The Dunedin treehouse that sparked a nationwide outcry over council bureaucracy has been brought back to life - or rather, rebuilt.

The treehouse, belonging to the Oke family, was ruled in breach of the Building Code by the Dunedin City Council after a neighbour’s complaint over privacy. 

While it didn’t breach privacy rules, the council told the family it was considered an unsafe structure, and demanded it be removed.

“I think it was ridiculous, I still think that,” says the boys' mother Janice Norman-Oke.

Read more: Council tells family to remove backyard treehouse it says breaches Building Code

It was Ms Norman-Oke’s father Trevor who’d built the treehouse for his grandchildren, and he too thought it was perfectly safe to climb.

“What's wrong with kids playing in their own backyard anymore, are we not allowed that?” he said at the time.

“I don't see why the council would waste their time on it.”

But the council was insistent the structure had to come down.

The treehouse’s owner was notified by the city council that a complaint had been received about it. Source: Fair Go

However after multiple media outlets picked up Fair Go’s story, Dunedin councillor Mike Lord came up with a solution.

He brought together an anonymous donation of materials and the Mosgiel Rotary Club to rebuild the treehouse to a new, compliant standard.

And the boys are pretty happy with the result.

“It’s excellent for Nerf wars,” says Logan Oke.

His brother Ethan’s equally pleased with the new playhouse.

“It’s got a lot more room and you can fit lots more people up [there]” he says.

Mum Janice is just pleased this suburban saga is finally over.

“The media attention was a little substantial, more than I expected” she says.

“However that really helped solve the issue, really quickly”.

The saga of the Oke family's treehouse went nationwide, but now, the young boys who want to enjoy it can do so. Source: Fair Go
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Anna Burns-Francis
New Zealand
Health
Social Issues

The Children's Commissioner is demanding urgent action on the devastating effect of the drug P on Northland families.

TVNZ 1's Sunday programme exposed the horror of methamphetamine addiction on already struggling communities.

Children as young as seven are being forced to look after their siblings and others are left with severe behavioural difficulties after being born to P-addicted mothers.

Developmental psychologist Dr Trecia Wouldes said P has cognitive effects on these children and impacts on their motor skills and behaviour.

In Northland, these impacts are overwhelming social services, schools and families, prompting concern from the Children's Commissioner, Judge Andrew Becroft.  

"We are sitting on a social crisis and action is required," he said. 

"We need a commitment to clear public education. We need prevalence studies, we need good diagnosis and we need good services, good community-based wrap around services. And they are so hard to access."

Dr Wouldes is calling for all women to be screened for P during pregnancy.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says funding is already in place to help pregnant women using P but the Government needs to look at whether that's been successful and what more needs to be done.

Brave children affected by the meth use of their mothers while pregnant share their story. Source: Sunday

TVNZ 1’s Sunday programme lifted the lid on the effects on children who are born to mothers with meth addictions. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Health
Social Issues