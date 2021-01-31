Drivers pull off State Highway 1 as Waikato house engulfed in fire

Fire fighters are responding to a large house fire in the small Waikato town of Pokeno.

Large flames could be seen shooting out of the Pokeno house. Source: RNZ/Jean Bell

The fire in the house on Hillpark Drive was reported at 2.45pm today, and has sent a large black plume of smoke over the town.

Four crews are at the scene, with another three on the way.

Jean Bell said she was travelling on State Highway 1 near the house, and said lots of drivers had pulled off the road because of the fire.

"It was burning strongly, fire had engulfed the whole house."