TODAY |

Drivers pull off State Highway 1 as Waikato house engulfed in fire

Source: 

Fire fighters are responding to a large house fire in the small Waikato town of Pokeno.

Large flames could be seen shooting out of the Pokeno house. Source: RNZ/Jean Bell

The fire in the house on Hillpark Drive was reported at 2.45pm today, and has sent a large black plume of smoke over the town.

Four crews are at the scene, with another three on the way.

Jean Bell said she was travelling on State Highway 1 near the house, and said lots of drivers had pulled off the road because of the fire.

"It was burning strongly, fire had engulfed the whole house."

There have been no reports of injuries.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Transport
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:23
Australia tightens up restrictions as one-way travel bubble across the Tasman restarts
2
Full list: Baby names rejected by NZ officials in 2020
3
Trump parts ways with lead impeachment lawyers a week before his trial
4
Search and rescue operation underway after man fails to return from swim in Canterbury river
5
‘Idiot’ trespasser runs onto track at Wellington Cup, narrowly avoids disaster
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

UK's formal request to join CPTPP welcomed by New Zealand Government

No new Covid-19 community cases as all close contacts of Pullman cases return negative tests

Auckland's Polyfest back this year after two years of disruption

KidsCan says families are struggling more than ever with back-to-school costs