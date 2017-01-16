 

Drivers beware: New digital speed cameras could be coming to a road near you

Emily Cooper

Emily Cooper 

1 NEWS Reporter

Drivers beware - more speed cameras will be rolled out around the country over the next couple of months.

Thirty-five cameras be rolled out over the next couple of months.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 35 new cameras are the next in the roll-out of 56 digital cameras, as part of a $10 million plan announced in 2013.

National manager of road policing Superintendent Steve Greally says the new cameras will be put in place across the country in areas with a high risk of speed-related crashes, based on detailed analysis.

"The purpose of the cameras is to encourage motorists to slow down," he says.

"We started off with 200 sites and whittled that down through very careful analysis of speed-related crash causes."

Police aren't yet saying where the cameras will go.

The camera sites will be confirmed once the process has been completed, as a commercial tender process is still underway

"We fully intend release the locations and details of the sites to the public at the appropriate time once the process is completed," Superintendent Greally says.

A dozen of the new cameras have been installed as part of the roll-out, with decisions still to be made on the final six. 

