Driver's alcohol consumption the 'virtually certain' cause of fatal jet boat accident

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission today released findings showing alcohol had impaired the abilities of the jet boat driver involved in a fatal accident in Southland early last year.

A jet boat along the water. Source: istock.com

One person died and two others were seriously injured in the accident on March 18, 2019 on the Hollyford River in Fiordland National Park.

Chief investigator of Accidents Aaron Holman said the accident was made more likely by a combination of insufficient planning, insufficient daylight, excessive speed and alcohol.

TAIC report on Hollyford River fatal jet boat accident in 2019. Source: Supplied

TAIC said the jet boat had four people onboard and was travelling between 35 to 50 km/h in fading evening light when it hit a rock in a shallow channel.

The driver lost control and the boat skidded along gravel. The boat came to rest on a gravel bar in the middle of the river.

"The driver's blood alcohol concentration was about three times New Zealand's legal limit for driving a car,” Mr Holman said.

“The Commission found it was virtually certain that the accident happened because alcohol consumption impaired the driver’s ability to make good decisions and to operate the jet boat safely.”

He said speed meant the driver had less time to make decisions, and that the lighting conditions meant rocks and other risks were harder to see.

TAIC called for Maritime New Zealand to improve the quality of data it held about fatal accident incidents involving alcohol impairment.