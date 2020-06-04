TODAY |

Driver's alcohol consumption the 'virtually certain' cause of fatal jet boat accident

Source:  1 NEWS

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission today released findings showing alcohol had impaired the abilities of the jet boat driver involved in a fatal accident in Southland early last year.

A jet boat along the water. Source: istock.com

One person died and two others were seriously injured in the accident on March 18, 2019 on the Hollyford River in Fiordland National Park.

Chief investigator of Accidents Aaron Holman said the accident was made more likely by a combination of insufficient planning, insufficient daylight, excessive speed and alcohol.

TAIC report on Hollyford River fatal jet boat accident in 2019. Source: Supplied

TAIC said the jet boat had four people onboard and was travelling between 35 to 50 km/h in fading evening light when it hit a rock in a shallow channel.

The driver lost control and the boat skidded along gravel. The boat came to rest on a gravel bar in the middle of the river.

"The driver's blood alcohol concentration was about three times New Zealand's legal limit for driving a car,” Mr Holman said.

“The Commission found it was virtually certain that the accident happened because alcohol consumption impaired the driver’s ability to make good decisions and to operate the jet boat safely.”

He said speed meant the driver had less time to make decisions, and that the lighting conditions meant rocks and other risks were harder to see.

TAIC called for Maritime New Zealand to improve the quality of data it held about fatal accident incidents involving alcohol impairment.

It followed a 2013 TAIC recommendation that legislation should be introduced to prohibit people doing things where safety was critical while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

New Zealand
Southland
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:31
German prisoner identified as suspect in Madeleine McCann case
2
Italy opens all borders to tourists after coronavirus lockdown
3
Auckland schoolgirl at centre of social media blackface storm leaves college
4
Dan Carter to make shocking Super Rugby return with Blues - report
5
Shane Jones vows NZ First won't 'tolerate being absorbed' by Labour ahead of election
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:01

Shane Jones vows NZ First won't 'tolerate being absorbed' by Labour ahead of election

Morning Briefing June 4: A spotlight on police conduct – at home and abroad

Government unveils action plan on small business rent disputes for Covid-19 affected tenants
04:06

ASB Good as Gold: Bay of Plenty shelter provides refuge for unwanted pets