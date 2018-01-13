 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Driver wanted after cyclist struck in Dunedin

share

Source:

NZN

A car driver who allegedly hit a cyclist at a Dunedin stop light and then impatiently tooted him has attracted the ire of police.

The cyclist was pulled up at the intersection of George and Saint Andrew Streets about 3.30pm on Sunday when the driver of a blue Subaru wagon allegedly hit him from behind, Senior Sergeant Darryl Lennane said.

The bike's tyre became stuck under the car with the impact.

The driver then tooted the cyclist as he tried to remove it, before accelerating into him as soon as the bike was finally freed.

While the cyclist was able to move clear of the car and avoid injury, Snr Sgt Lennane said the driver's behaviour was "completely unacceptable" and called for witnesses to contact police.

"The victim said a number of people were in the area at the time and witnessed the altercation, some appeared to even be taking video or photos on their phones," he said.

"Unfortunately none of these people have contacted police at this stage."

He said police "really want to hear" from them.

Related

Accidents

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Black Caps players celebrate the catch of Kane Williamson off the bowling of Colin Munro during their third ODI against Pakistan in Dunedin. Sunday 07th Janurary 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2018

LIVE: Pakistan looking for big finish in fourth ODI against Black Caps


2
Earthquake.

Shallow 3.7 magnitude earthquake hits Christchurch

3
David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49.

Parents charged with torture after 13 siblings rescued from California house of horrors

4
Matakana car crash.

Four people injured in serious car crash at Matakana


5
Dolores O'Riordan

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

Black Caps players celebrate the catch of Kane Williamson off the bowling of Colin Munro during their third ODI against Pakistan in Dunedin. Sunday 07th Janurary 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2018

LIVE: Pakistan looking for big finish in fourth ODI against Black Caps

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of the fourth ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan from Hamilton.

01:38
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'Quite the mix of weather across the country' – heavy rain for those in the north

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

01:41
One washer said he did it to "feed his kids" and "our family".

'Only trying to survive out here' – window washers risking $150 fines to make money on the roads

Local businesses are asking police to take more notice of those offending.


00:30
The Japanese gameshow event “The Power Wall” will decide who’s stronger, Kiwi rugby players or Olympic athletes.

Watch: Bonkers Japanese game-show pits shot putter Tom Walsh vs All Black Nepo Laulala in epic test of strength

It's called "The Power Wall" and two high-profile Kiwi athletes made it to the final to see who's the strongest.


04:07
Hannah Rodgers wanted to teach her son about kindness but never imagined it would turn into a movement.

'Blew me away' – Mum behind Christmas cards for lonely elderly overwhelmed with incredible response of Kiwis

Hannah Rodgers wanted to teach her son about kindness. She never imagined what was about to transpire.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 