Driver wanted after cyclist struck in Dunedin

A car driver who allegedly hit a cyclist at a Dunedin stop light and then impatiently tooted him has attracted the ire of police.

The cyclist was pulled up at the intersection of George and Saint Andrew Streets about 3.30pm on Sunday when the driver of a blue Subaru wagon allegedly hit him from behind, Senior Sergeant Darryl Lennane said.

The bike's tyre became stuck under the car with the impact.

The driver then tooted the cyclist as he tried to remove it, before accelerating into him as soon as the bike was finally freed.

While the cyclist was able to move clear of the car and avoid injury, Snr Sgt Lennane said the driver's behaviour was "completely unacceptable" and called for witnesses to contact police.

"The victim said a number of people were in the area at the time and witnessed the altercation, some appeared to even be taking video or photos on their phones," he said.

"Unfortunately none of these people have contacted police at this stage."