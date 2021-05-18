Driver 'very lucky to not be killed' after crashing into pole in Auckland

The driver of a car who crashed into a pole in Auckland yesterday is "very lucky to be alive", according to the fire brigade who attended the collision.

A crash on Huia Road near the Lower Nihotapu Dam in Auckland. Source: Laingholm Volunteer Fire Brigade

Photos of the wreckage show thick smoke billowing from the car as a power pole rests on its roof.

In a Facebook post today, Laingholm Volunteer Fire Brigade said they were called to the crash on Huia Road near the Lower Nihotapu Dam.

"The car hadn't caught fire after hitting the pole but the engine was still running with the smoke and steam was being caused by it overheating.

"The driver was very lucky not to be killed or seriously injured because the impact occurred close to his seat."

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS one person was treated and taken to Waitakere Hospital by ambulance in a serious condition.

They were called to the scene shortly after 4.30pm.

Laingholm Volunteer Fire Brigade attended the crash on Huia Road in Auckland. Source: Laingholm Volunteer Fire Brigade

The fire brigade said the road was closed for a time, with Laingholm School looking after students who live in the Parau and Huia areas until it reopened.

"Yet another example of how Huia Road needs to be treated with respect by all road users, particularly in wet weather," the brigade warned.

Power in the area was turned off following the crash, and work was done to repair the pole throughout the wet night.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the crash at 2.30pm.