Driver trapped in machine by log at Wellington’s CentrePort

A man has been freed from a machine at CentrePort in Wellington today after a log rolled onto it, trapping him inside.

CentrePort Wellington spokesperson John Tulloch told 1 NEWS the driver became trapped when logs moved during an operation.

He says the driver has since been removed and is uninjured.

Emergency services worked to free the man after the incident was reported at about 1.55pm today, Stuff reports.

Three fire trucks were in attendance and crew worked to stabilise the log to bring the man out of the machine.
 

