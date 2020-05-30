Driver trapped in machine by log at Wellington’s CentrePort



A man has been freed from a machine at CentrePort in Wellington today after a log rolled onto it, trapping him inside.

CentrePort in Wellington Source: Google Maps

CentrePort Wellington spokesperson John Tulloch told 1 NEWS the driver became trapped when logs moved during an operation.

He says the driver has since been removed and is uninjured.

Emergency services worked to free the man after the incident was reported at about 1.55pm today, Stuff reports.