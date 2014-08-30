 

Driver trapped in car as surface flooding hits Auckland's North Shore

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson has confirmed to 1NEWS that a person is trapped in their car after getting stuck in flood waters on Rosedale Road, Albany.

Person in the rain

The spokesperson could not confirm how high the water levels are. 

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.
Source: Breakfast

According to NZTA there's flooding in the westbound lanes of the Upper Harbour Highway before Albany.

MetService have issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Auckland from 8.54am to 10.45am today.

It tweeted Rosedale Rd has had over 52mm of rain in an hour. 

Read more: Sweltering Kiwi summer could add thunder to the mix today

Torrential rain is expected to accompany the thunderstorms. 

MetService warned of surface and flash flooding, and said driving could be hazardous. 

