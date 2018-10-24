TODAY |

Driver taken into custody after fleeing police, causing multiple-vehicle crash in Auckland

A man is in custody today after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle and crashing into multiple cars in Auckland this morning.

The incident started at about 10.30 am when police spotted the stolen vehicle that was reported to have been involved at an aggravated burglary in Auckland.

Police signaled the driver to stop but began a pursuit after the vehicle continued.

Due to the manner of driving, police say the pursuit was abandoned.

However, the vehicle was then spiked on Druces Road in South Auckland but it continued to Manurewa where it collided with multiple vehicles on Jutland Road.

It then lost control on State Highway 20 and rolled down a bank.

Police say there are no reports of injuries.

