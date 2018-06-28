TODAY |

Driver smoked synthetic cannabis before Waverley crash that killed him and six others

Cushla Norman
1 NEWS Reporter
Cushla Norman

A coroner’s inquest into a car crash that killed seven people in South Taranaki last year has heard one of the drivers was on synthetic cannabis.

The head-on collision killed four people in one car, long-time Waverly residents Ian Porteous, his wife Rosalie Porteous, his sister Ora Keene and their close friend Brenda Williams, who were all in their 70s and 80s.

In the other car, eight-week-old Shady-Jade Thompson, eight-year-old Nivek Madams and Shady-Jade's father Jeremy Thompson, 28, were killed.

Ani Nohinohi - partner of Jeremy and mother to Nivek and Shady-Jade - was the sole survivor. 

A post mortem toxicology report confirmed traces of synthetic cannabis were found in Mr Thompson’s blood.

Ms Nohinohi admitted she’d also smoked that morning and they had drugs in the car, but didn’t smoke them because of the children.

A witness told the inquest they saw Ms Nohinohi and Mr Thompson smoking a pipe at a McDonald’s drive thru they’d stopped into at Hawera.

In a statement, Alyssa Gilbert, who was working at the drive thru said she noticed Mr Thompson slurring his words and could smell cannabis. She made a comment to her colleague that the pair were “way gone.”

On the fateful day, the Ian and Rosalie Porteaus were heading to an eye appointment in New Plymouth with their sister and sister-in-law Ora Keene and friend Brenda Wilson.

Mr Thompson and Ms Nohinohi were heading south to Rimutaka prison to visit eight year old Nivek’s father Kevin Madams.

Logan Porteaus, who lost his parents, asked Ms Nohinohi if she had anything to say to his family.

Through tears she said she was sorry and that she’d also lost all of her family.

Detective Karl Reyland told the inquest Jeremy Thompson was on a learner’s licence and was on 100 demerit points.

The coroner Tim Scott has reserved his decision.


