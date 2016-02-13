Driver on run from police jumps out of burning car into river near Tauranga, swims to sea

A man has jumped from a burning car into the Wairoa River as he fled from police, leading to the closure of State Highway 2 near Tauruanga.

Police emergency scene Source: 1 NEWS

The fleeing driver was being pursued along SH2 in the Te Puna and Whakamarama area, when he abandoned his burning car on Wairoa Bridge.

Witnesses at the scene then said the man ran into the water at Wairoa River and fled towards the ocean, NZ Herald reported.

Tauranga man, Willie Uili, said he yelled to the man to come back out of the water, adding his crime was "not worth drowning for".

The police chase along SH2 is believed to have occurred around 9.20am this morning, when a driver did not stop for them near Athenree Road, traveling in the direction of Tauranga.

Police pursued the car for a period but shortly abandoned the chase, a police spokesperson said.

At 10.40am, police released a statement saying SH2 along Wairoa Bridge in both directions is closed, and would remain so for at least the next half-an-hour.

Sun Live reports the man was eventually caught when police followed him along the Wairoa River.

The hectic police car pursuit this morning comes after a horror weekend on New Zealand roads in which eight people were killed.

Three of the deaths were the result of a police car chase near Nelson yesterday morning which killed three people.

Two of the deceased were fleeing from police, and the third was a member of the public in an oncoming vehicle.

In response to this Nelson accident, the Police Minister Stuart Nash has asked for an update on the progress of police pursuit reviews.

At present, New Zealand Police use their discretion on whether to pursue a vehicle that has fled.