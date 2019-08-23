Driver who picked up hitchhiker sought as Kapiti Coast homicide investigation continues

Police are trying to track down a driver who picked up a hitchhiker on the day a man was killed on the Kapiti Coast earlier this month.

The death of a man in Ōtaki on Saturday, May 16, is being treated as a homicide and a 33-year-old man has been charged with his murder.

Now police are asking for a man who was driving a red car that night and picked up a hitchhiker to come forward.

The male hitchhiker was picked up between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday, May 16, from State Highway 1, south of Ōtaki.

He was dropped off in Paraparaumu, police say.

"We believe the driver may have been visiting family in Levin and was travelling back towards Wellington," Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan said in a statement today.

"We are hoping this driver can assist the investigation team as we piece together a timeline of events relating to this inquiry."