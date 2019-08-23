TODAY |

Driver who picked up hitchhiker sought as Kāpiti Coast homicide investigation continues

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are trying to track down a driver who picked up a hitchhiker on the day a man was killed in Kāpiti Coast earlier this month.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. Source: 1 NEWS

The death of a man in Ōtaki on Saturday, May 16, is being treated as a homicide and a 33-year-old man has been charged with his murder.

Now police are asking for a man who was driving a red car that night and picked up a hitchhiker to come forward.

The male hitchhiker was picked up between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday, May 16, from State Highway 1, south of Ōtaki.

He was dropped off in Paraparaumu, police say.

Read More:
Man arrested, charged with murder over death of Ōtaki man

"We believe the driver may have been visiting family in Levin and was travelling back towards Wellington," Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan said in a statement today.

"We are hoping this driver can assist the investigation team as we piece together a timeline of events relating to this inquiry."

The driver, or anyone who can help police find him, is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 200517/3200.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
