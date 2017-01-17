Driver leaps from truck, moment before it slams into bank and rolls

Source:
A truck driver leapt from his cab moments before it smashed into a bank and rolled in the central North Island today.
Truck involved in crash on Napier/Taihape road
Source: Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter Service
The incident occurred on the Napier-Taihape Rd near Kuripapango at about 11am.
The man jumped from the moving truck, moments before it hit a bank and rolled.
Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter Service took the man, aged in his 50s, to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a stable condition.
