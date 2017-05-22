Driver who killed Auckland skateboarder in hit-and-run has history of drink driving

The man who today admitted his dangerous driving caused the death of a skateboarder in Auckland has two previous convictions for drink driving.

Auckland truck driver Zhenghang Yu fled the scene after crashing into 16-year-old Jacob Pakura on January 14.

Jacob was skateboarding down a New Lynn road at around midnight, about to meet up with friends, when Yu's Honda Odyssey hit him.

He crashed his car again and narrowly avoided another head-on collision.

"After hitting Jacob, rather than stop and ascertain what had happened to Jacob, the defendant accelerated away at speed," said Juliet Bull, Crown prosecutor.

Jacob Pakura. Source: Facebook

Yu, 33, has two previous convictions for drink driving and three years ago he was indefinitely disqualified.

He managed to get back his licence to work, with a zero alcohol tolerance.

But he says he wasn't drinking the night in question. Yu claims he had earlier taken painkillers not prescribed to him but to his wife and mother-in-law, and those painkillers left him feeling dizzy.

Yu says he can't remember what happened that night, but Jacob Pakura's family will never forget it.

Jacob's mother, Esther Pakura, welcomed the guilty plea saying, "I don't know what that really means but it sort of seems like he's taking responsibility in some way."

But she added: "Most people would stop, make sure, see if the person's okay. I don't think most people need to learn that lesson."