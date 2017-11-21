Driver killed after three-car crash in Rotorua

Source:
A three-car collision has left one woman dead and two people with serious injuries at Haurana, Rotorua this evening.
Another driver has minor injuries.
All three patients were taken to Rotorua Hospital.
Police were called to State Highway 5 at 9.26pm.
The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.
The Serious Crash Unit have been advised.
It's the fifth fatality of the holiday road toll period that started on Friday. It finishes at 6.00am on Wednesday, January 3rd.
