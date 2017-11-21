Driver killed after three-car crash in Rotorua

A three-car collision has left one woman dead and two people with serious injuries at Haurana, Rotorua this evening.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

Another driver has minor injuries.

All three patients were taken to Rotorua Hospital.

Police were called to State Highway 5 at 9.26pm.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit have been advised.