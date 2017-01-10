Driver killed after oncoming vehicle crosses centre line near Thames

One person was killed in a head-on crash on State Highway 25 near Kopu in the Coromandel this afternoon.

The crash happened at 1.25pm after two cars with one occupant in each collided head-on between the Kopu Bridge and the Turua turnoff.

Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were flown to Waikato Hospital after a car went over a bank on Kopu-Hikuai Road. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say a silver car crossed the centre line and smashed into a green car that was heading eastbound.

The driver of the green car died shortly afterwards while the other driver is critically ill.

In another incident, a car went over a bank on Kopu-Hikuai Road, between Kirikiri Valley and Puketui Roads, at 1.40pm.

One person suffered critical injures, while a 14-year-old boy received multiple serious injuries, with both taken to Waikato Hospital according to Trustpower Rescue Helicopter.

A third person was taken to Thames Hospital in a moderate condition and a fourth person has minor injuries.