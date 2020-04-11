Driver involved in South Auckland police pursuit still in critical condition

The driver of a car involved in a police chase on Friday night in South Auckland remains in a critical condition.

The fleeing car ended up hitting a police dog van after losing control on a corner in Manurewa on Friday night.

A police dog handler suffered a broken leg, while the two people in the car were also injured.

The police officer remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The male driver is critical and the female passenger is stable.