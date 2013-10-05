 

Driver injured after being hit by car fleeing police in Wellington

A Lower Hutt motorist has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a person fleeing police.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority will investigate how police dealt with a driver who failed to stop in Taita last night.

Officers tried to stop the driver but they fled and later crashed into the other vehicle on High Street.

The allegedly fleeing driver suffered minor injuries and was arrested but the other driver had to be taken to hospital, police say.

Wellington

