Driver found not at fault over death of Auckland teen jogger hit by train

Coronial findings into an Auckland teen jogger who was killed by a train while crossing the tracks has cleared the driver of any wrongdoing.

Keenan Andrew Matthes was 16 years old when he was struck and killed by a train on the morning of April 20, 2017 at the Metcalfe Road pedestrian level crossing in Rānui.

Today, the Coronial findings were released that found the driver of the train was not speeding during the incident and "inattention or distraction from listening to music on his cell phone led to Keenan being unaware of the approaching train ".

The death prompted the Government to spend $7.6 million on pedestrian safety measures at rail crossings.

The funding went towards automatic pedestrian gates at 11 Auckland crossings.

The Rānui crossing, where the teen was hit while wearing headphones, was upgraded with separate funding in April last year.

Phil Twyford announced $7.6 million for upgrades to pedestrian rail crossings in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS
