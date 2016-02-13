Driver facing charges after car rolls near Kerikeri, trapping one person

The driver of Ute that rolled at the Kerikeri Road and State Highway 10 intersection in the Northland town is facing charges after the crash.

Police emergency scene Source: 1 NEWS

At about 5pm yesterday a white Mitsubishi Triton ute pulled to the left side of SH10, hitting three lamp posts before rolling and landing on its roof just before the Kerikeri Road roundabout.

There were five people in the car including three children and the front passenger who had to be freed by the Fire Service.

The trapped passenger was later flown to hospital for treatment and the other passengers suffered no serious injuries.

A 37-year-old man who was driving the vehicle is facing charges after the incident.