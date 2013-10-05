 

Driver dies as truck rolls in Taranaki, road blocked

A truck driver died when his vehicle rolled at Waverley in Taranaki this morning and police say Kohi Road is still blocked.

Police and other emergency services attended the one vehicle crash on Kohi Road between Medlicott Road and Hughes Road at 10.51am.

Police say the driver died at the scene. 

The road is currently blocked, with diversions in place, while the scene is investigated.

Police say the identity of the driver will not be released until all next of kin have been advised.

