Driver dies in vehicle crash in Northland

The driver of a vehicle has died at the scene of a fatal crash in Northland. 

The crash was on Mangakahia Road, near Nukutawhiti, which is approximately three kilometres south of the Twin Bridges. 

Emergency services were called to the scene at 9am today.

There was no one else in the vehicle.

The serious crash unit has been advised and police remain at the scene. 

The road is currently closed and should be reopen in approximately an hour. There are no diversions and motorists are asked to be patient.

