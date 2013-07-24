Driver dies in two-car crash in Christchurch

Source:
A driver has died at the scene of a two-car crash in Christchurch this afternoon.
Police and other emergency services are attending the crash that happened on Queen Elizabeth Drive in the suburb of Marshland at around 1.40pm.
Police initially said one person was reported trapped and in a critical condition, but have since said the driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene.
The road is currently closed with diversions in place at Burwood Road/QEll Drive and Marshland Road/QEll Drive.
Police are asking drivers to be patient while the scene is examined by the Serious Crash Unit.
