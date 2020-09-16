TODAY |

Driver dies after school bus with 40 students aboard crashes with train

One person has died and six students were taken to hospital following a crash involving a school bus and a train near Palmerston North.

The crash was at the intersection of Railway Rd and Clevely Line in Bunnythorpe. Source: Supplied

Police have this morning confirmed the driver of the school bus died at the scene. Police earlier said the woman had been trapped. 

There were 41 people on the bus at the time of the collision.

St John says it was notified of a serious crash involving a bus and a train on Railway Road, Bunnythorpe, at around 8.04am today.

Six school children had earlier been transported to Palmerston North Hospital to be treated but police say they have since been discharged.

Forty-one students were aboard the bus, 1 NEWS’ Kate Nicol-Williams reports from the scene. Source: 1 NEWS

Ambulance staff had also been assessing 40 patients whose conditions varied from moderate to minor.

Police earlier said indications were that the injuries suffered by the trapped person were serious, but later they indicated no children were seriously injured. 

"We acknowledge this was an extremely distressing incident for all those involved, including the students and their families and the family and friends of the deceased," police said in a statement.

Ongoing support is being provided and police say WorkSafe has been advised.  

The Clevely Line level crossing near Railway Road in Bunnythorpe, Manawatu. Source: Google Streetview

KiwiRail has said it is "shocked" to learn of the crash between a bus and a train.

"Our thoughts are with everyone involved," KiwiRail said in a statement.

"Our staff are on site and working with emergency services. We will work closely agencies for any investigation but for now the priority is allowing emergency services to do their job. The level crossing is protected by flashing lights and bells."

The scene has been blessed and police say the road will reopen shortly.

