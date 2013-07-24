 

Driver dies after car plunges off bridge in South Westland

The sole occupant of a car died when the vehicle crashed off a bridge in South Westland this evening.

Police car

Police say emergency services are in attendance at the crash on the Haast Highway at Karangarua.

They say it happened around 4.55pm at Maimai Creek bridge, between Hunts Beach Road and Hobson Creek Road.

The Fire Service has told 1 NEWS a car with one occupant went off the bridge and the person has died.

One Fire Service unit from Fox Glacier is in attendance. 

