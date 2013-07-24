Driver dead after bus crashes and ends up in river near Hanmer Springs

One person has died after a bus came off a bridge and into a river near Hanmer Springs in North Canterbury this evening.

Police say the driver, and sole occupant of the bus has died at the scene.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 7:46pm.

The crash happened on Rotherham Road in North Waiau in the Hurunui District.

The road is closed with diversions in place on Leslie Hills Road.