 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Driver dead after bus crashes and ends up in river near Hanmer Springs

share

Source:

1 NEWS

One person has died after a bus came off a bridge and into a river near Hanmer Springs in North Canterbury this evening.

Police car

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the driver, and sole occupant of the bus has died at the scene.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 7:46pm.

The crash happened on Rotherham Road in North Waiau in the Hurunui District.

The road is closed with diversions in place on Leslie Hills Road.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Related

Accidents

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:17
1
The All Blacks winger tried a bit too hard to make an impression on the All Blacks selector.

Collision! Unaware Grant Fox, looking at his phone, gets bowled over by flying Waisake Naholo at All Blacks training

00:20
2
Miraculously the man escaped unharmed during the incident in North Carolina.

Graphic warning: The moment woman mows down suspected purse thief with SUV in US parking lot

01:53
3
Michael Harris admitted multiple charges including making intimate visual recordings.

Kaitaia lodge owner who drugged and indecently assaulted male backpackers jailed for eight years

00:16
4
Vicki Murphy shared this dramatic footage from Western Australia as a warning to other motorists.

Video: Heart-stopping footage shows driver slamming on brakes as child runs in front of vehicle

02:56
5
The Lion Tamers have devoted themselves to following the tour but lacked tickets to the final Test.

Committed campervan convoy Kiwi rugby fans surprised with Test tickets from All Black legend Frank Bunce

02:28
The former Labour MP will stand for Winston Peters' party in the Whangarei electorate.

NZ First's Shane Jones has 'ability to be New Zealand's Donald Trump' - political commentator

Labelled "bombastic' and "eccentric", Jones is running for New Zealand First this election and political commentators are expecting drama.

01:39
Mike Thorpe spoke with Andy who hopes someone in Auckland has found the flag.

Allow extra time for travelling in Wellington this weekend, council says, as thousands of Lions fans converge on the capital

Tens of thousands of visiting fans are expected in the city for the second All Blacks vs Lions Test.

00:17
The All Blacks winger tried a bit too hard to make an impression on the All Blacks selector.

Collision! Unaware Grant Fox, looking at his phone, gets bowled over by flying Waisake Naholo at All Blacks training

The All Blacks winger tried a bit too hard to make an impression on the All Blacks selector.

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett has been in Honiara marking the departure of the Regional Assistance Mission.

NZ Government putting $6m into mulitpurpose hall to help keep Solomon Islands youth off the streets

Nearly 70 per cent of the population is aged between 15-25 with more than half unemployed.

01:48
The DHB's also developed a Far North local response group, a school based initiative and a suicide prevention training programme for youth workers

'We don't want our young people dying' - Northland tackles suicide head-on with target rate of zero

Authorities say even one suicide is too many.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ