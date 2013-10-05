Driver caught nearly six times over the limit, police 'disappointed' with Auckland motorists

A word of caution has been issued to drivers, particularly from Auckland, by police after one motorist blew nearly six times over the legal alcohol limit last night.

Dangerous driving has been observed in the region, according to Counties Manukau Police, who are "disappointed" with people being caught drunk at the wheel.

"Not only are people doing unsafe passing manoeuvres and driving at excessive speeds, we've also seen some people driving under the influence," Sergeant Mark Fleming said in a statement.

"Just last night someone was pulled over and blew nearly six times the limit."

The person has been charged with excess breath alcohol and had their licence suspended.

Drivers have been urged to watch their speed, allow extra time and enjoy the journey.

"Accidents happen for a variety of reasons, but speed has the biggest effect on the outcome of the accident," he said.

A bad start to the holiday road toll is looking to make 2016 the worst year on New Zealand roads since 2010.

Seven people have died in road accidents since Friday, when the holiday period began.