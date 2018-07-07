Driver believed to be involved in fatal Christchurch hit and run interviewed by police

The driver believed to be involved in the fatal hit-and-run in Christchurch on Thursday has been interviewed by police.

After reviewing CCTV footage that was supplied by members of the public, police had established the type of vehicle they were searching for, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Cottam said.

A detective spotted a vehicle matching that description in a driveway several kilometres from the scene where Steffan Pearce-Loe had been struck in the early hours of Thursday as he was walking his dogs.

The vehicle also had damage consistent with the crash.

The vehicle owner is assisting police with ongoing enquiries while a forensic examination has been carried out on the vehicle.

A decision on charges will be made in due course, Detective Senior Sergeant Cottam said.

Pearce-Loe's loved ones described him as a loving brother, son and partner, and say they will miss an adventurous man.