Driver allegedly fleeing police crashes at Auckland CBD intersection

A car allegedly fleeing police crashed at a downtown Auckland intersection this evening after a pursuit that started on the North Shore.

Police say they responded to a report of traffic offending on State Highway 1 near Greville Rd about 5.50pm. 

Police attempted to stop the vehicle at 5.58pm near the Tristam Ave on-ramp and the driver fled from police. 

The vehicle continued on into Auckland CBD, where police say they abandoned the pursuit due to the manner of driving. 

Several minutes later the vehicle crashed at the intersection of Hobson Street and Victoria Street. 

Police say there were no injuries and the driver is in custody. 

Debris at the Hobson Street and Victoria Street intersection following the crash. Source: 1 NEWS
