Driver, aged 14, rams pregnant woman's car after police pursuit from South Auckland to Puhoi

A pregnant woman has been caught up in a police chase on Auckland's North Shore after her car was rammed by a 14-year-old driver fleeing from police.

Yesterday afternoon police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in Manurewa. This was unsuccessful and a pursuit was initiated along the Southern Motorway and onto the Northern Motorway. 

Police units then pulled back and the car was monitored by the Police Eagle helicopter. 

North of the Johnstones Hill Tunnels near Puhoi, police deployed road spikes where an innocent driver, who is also pregnant, attempted to stop to avoid the spikes when the stolen vehicle rammed into the back of her car. 

The pregnant driver was taken to North Shore Hospital, and thankfully both she and her unborn baby are okay.

The driver of the car, a 14-year-old, and passenger aged 11 were apprehended after the crash. 

The 11-year-old has returned home with referral to Youth Aid and the 14-year-old has appeared in Youth Court today on serious charges. 

"This could have well been a very different outcome," said Inspector Bruce O'Brien.

"The offending vehicle was driving very recklessly and putting members of the public in danger."

Inspector O'Brien said,"The last thing we ever want is for a member of the public to get injured while police are trying to stop a fleeing driver."

Parents have a role to play in ensuring children and teenagers do not get into situations similar to this.

"Police cannot arrest our way out of this problem but we also cannot solve this issue alone," he said.
 

