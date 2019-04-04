TODAY |

Driver accused of fleeing police in central Auckland, hitting parked cars then running away

Source:  1 NEWS

A female driver has been arrested in central Auckland, accused of evading police before hitting parked and fleeing the scene of the crash on foot.

Source: 1 NEWS

At around 1.15pm, police officers attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle being driven by the woman on Hobson Street. She failed to stop and no pursuit was initiated, officers said. 

About five minutes later, the same driver crashed into parked cars at the intersection of Ponsonby Road and Vermont Street, before fleeing the scene of the crash, according to police. 

The woman was located on Islington Street in Ponsonby a short time later and has been taken into custody, a police spokesperson said.

