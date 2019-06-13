TODAY |

Driver, 18, in serious condition after Ōamaru crash that left two dead

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Accidents

The 18-year-old male driver is in hospital in a serious condition as investigations continue into the crash in Ōamaru last night that left two people dead.

The single vehicle crash happened at the intersection of TY Duncan Rd and Shortland Rd in Ōamaru at about 11pm, police say.

"Three people were in the car at the time of the crash, two died and one received critical injuries and was transported to hospital," Detective Sergeant Hannah Booth told 1 NEWS.

Police were working to notify the next of kin of the two deceased, Detective Sergeant Booth said.

"Our thoughts are with their friends and family at this difficult time.

The 18-year-old driver was transported to Dunedin Hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition.

Cordons remain in place at TY Duncan Rd and Shortland Rd and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The accident happened on T Y Duncan Road late on the night of June 12. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Dunedin and Otago
    Accidents
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:52
    The New Zealand First MP was quizzed on TVNZ1’s Breakfast about a rumoured promotion in the upcoming cabinet reshuffle.
    Paula Bennett, John Campbell erupt in laughter as Shane Jones addresses promotion rumours
    2
    Steven Adams (12) of the Oklahoma City Thunder watches a replay after being called for fouling Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
    Steven Adams named in Tall Blacks' 25-man squad for World Cup - 'Ultimately, the decision comes down to him'
    3
    Te Wharekura o Mauao netball team criticised for using Te Reo Māori on the court.
    Tauranga school's netball team criticised for using Te Reo Māori on the court
    4
    Fish on ice (file picture).
    Letters reveal fishing companies' anti-conservation lobbying tactics
    5
    Rachael Wild and Darnell Rumbal were addicted to the drug for over 10 years and are now both clean.
    'I didn't want that life anymore' - former addicts share their stories of kicking methamphetamine habit
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    04:17
    Auckland University’s Bodo Lang wants to see labelling changes and taxes on the drinks.

    'Step it up' and curb sale of sugary drinks, marketing expert urges Government
    05:42
    AA’s Mike Noon is urging the Government to move to a deterrence model where speed cameras are sign posted.

    AA calls for change to 'covert' speed camera system, says fining people for going 105km/h on motorway senseless

    DOC’s Steve Taylor explains the pricing on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

    Great walks price hike for tourists is a success despite Milford Track being booked out in seconds, DOC says
    02:05
    A respitory disease has seen 35 birds taken out of their natural habitat into vetinary care.

    Spate of kākāpo deaths 'the devastating outcome of the really great breeding season'