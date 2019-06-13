Driver, 18, in serious condition after Ōamaru crash that left two dead

The 18-year-old male driver is in hospital in a serious condition as investigations continue into the crash in Ōamaru last night that left two people dead.

The single vehicle crash happened at the intersection of TY Duncan Rd and Shortland Rd in Ōamaru at about 11pm, police say.

"Three people were in the car at the time of the crash, two died and one received critical injuries and was transported to hospital," Detective Sergeant Hannah Booth told 1 NEWS.

Police were working to notify the next of kin of the two deceased, Detective Sergeant Booth said.

"Our thoughts are with their friends and family at this difficult time.

The 18-year-old driver was transported to Dunedin Hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition.