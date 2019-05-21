Driver, 15, in custody after high-speed Auckland police chase that ended in crash

A 15-year-old driver has been taken into custody and his two teenage passengers have been hospitalised following a short, high-speed police pursuit in west Auckland.

Senior Sergeant Jesse Mowat says police spotted a stolen vehicle travelling at high speed along Te Atatu Road, in Te Atatu South, shortly after midnight this morning.

Police signalled for the driver to pull over but the fled the scene, Sergeant Mowat says.

Police pursued the vehicle for a short time before the car hit a traffic light pole.



Sergeant Mowat says the driver then escaped the vehicle and fled down the motorway on-ramp, where he was stopped and taken into police custody.



The driver's two passengers, aged 13 and 14, were transported to Starship Children's Hospital following the incident.

The 15-year-old will appear in Youth Court later today.