Drive-through Covid-19 testing station set up in Christchurch in response to Rosewood Rest Home deaths

A drive-through testing station for the coronavirus is being set up in Christchurch in response to the number of deaths which have come from within a local rest home due to Covid-19.

Yesterday, a drive-through testing station opened at Nga Hau E Wha Marae on Pages Road in East Christchurch and as a response to the seven Covid-19 deaths that have happened at Rosewood Rest Home.

Founder and director of the Whanau Ora Community Clinic, George Ngatai, said the testing station has specifically been set up to provide the community with a valuable resource to combat Covid-19.

“Our organisations want to ensure whānau are well during the lockdown period and also having a wellbeing check and a meal provided to takeaway supports the wraparound model of care both Nga Maata Waka, He Waka Tapu and The Whanau Ora Community Clinic are known for,” Mr Ngatai said.

“Testing for Covid-19 is important for the people of Christchurch, especially Christchurch East, and this testing station is not far from Rosewood Rest Home where residents who lived there died over the past week from symptoms of Covid.”

Mr Ngatai said anyone who feels they have Covid-19 symptoms should visit the testing station in Wainoni and meet with the medical team on site.

“This is a drive-through-type service which means no one needs to get out of the car for testing unless needed.

“It’s all done in the comfort of your vehicle and takes around 15-20 minutes.”