'Drive to the conditions' - Cop's warning as aftermath of double-fatal Auckland crash reveals burnt out ute

A senior policeman has delivered a timely road safety message from the scene of a road crash north of Auckland where two people lost their lives.

Speaking at Waimauku yesterday afternoon Senior Sergeant Jesse Mowat is urging motorists to drive to the conditions.

"We strongly advise motorists to drive to the conditions ….the roads can get a bit slippery after rain," he says.

"Drivers need to be aware that the posted speed limits are maximums and they don't need to drive that fast - and drive to the conditions.

"If the road appears to be a little bit risky we really encourage people to slow down and keep their following distances."

Two people were killed and three were injured in the three car crash just before 5pm yesterday on State Highway 16 at Waimauku.