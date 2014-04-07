Drink drive charges laid against man accused of causing death of baby born after Nelson crash

A man has been charged over the death of a baby, who died following a car crash in Nelson.
Justice
Source: 1 NEWS
Andrew Fleming, 47, appeared in Nelson District Court today, on fresh charges of driving with excess blood alcohol causing death and two counts of driving with excess blood alcohol causing injury.
It follows a car crash on Waimea Rd in Nelson two months ago, which injured the parents of a 30-week-old unborn baby and led to the mother having to undergo an emergency Caesarean section.
The baby later died in Wellington Hospital.
Fleming entered no plea and was remanded on bail. He will reappear in court next month.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news
"The Government has to balance pay demands across the public sector. We have gone as far as we can in terms of extra Government money," Dr Clark said this afternoon.