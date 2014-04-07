Drink drive charges laid against man accused of causing death of baby born after Nelson crash

A man has been charged over the death of a baby, who died following a car crash in Nelson.

Andrew Fleming, 47, appeared in Nelson District Court today, on fresh charges of driving with excess blood alcohol causing death and two counts of driving with excess blood alcohol causing injury.

It follows a car crash on Waimea Rd in Nelson two months ago, which injured the parents of a 30-week-old unborn baby and led to the mother having to undergo an emergency Caesarean section.

The baby later died in Wellington Hospital.