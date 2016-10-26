Dreamworld operators plead guilty over 2016 ride tragedy, which included Kiwi woman's death

Ardent Leisure, which owns and operates the Dreamworld theme park on Australia's Gold Coast, has pleaded guilty to charges relating to the deaths of four people in 2016 - including Kiwi Cindy Low.

Kate Goodchild, her brother Luke Dorsett, his partner Roozi Araghi and Ms Low died in October of 2016 after an incident on the Thunder River Rapids ride.

Australia's Daily Telegraph reports that Ardent Leisure today pleaded guilty to three charges relating to the incident, which were laid by Queensland's work health and safety prosecutor on July 21.

The charges came five months after the coroner completed their investigation and findings into the incident.

Each of the charges carries a maximum penalty of NZ$1.6 million.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a joint statement, Ardent Leisure chairman Dr Gary Weiss and theme parks division chief executive John Osborne apologised.

"First and foremost, we again express our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of Roozbeh Araghi, Luke Dorsett, Kate Goodchild and Cindy Low for their loss and ongoing suffering and say sorry to all of the people impacted by this tragedy," they said.