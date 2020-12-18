Dreams of tīpuna realised with Māori health academy

After finding immense success with its rangatahi hub, Te Puna Ora o Mataatua is looking to replicate the magic with its new adult health and medical academy.

Te Puna Ora o Mataatua chief executive Chris Tooley was jubilant as he announced the opening of the trust's new adult health and medical academy. Source: Supplied / Te Puna Ora o Mataatua

By Charlotte Jones, Local Democracy Reporter

The Toitū Oranga Toitū Rongoā Health and Medical Academy officially opened last week and will provide services to people aged 25 to 55 who are looking for employment in the health sector.

Te Puna Ora o Mataatua chief executive Chris Tooley said 27 per cent of Māori in the Eastern Bay were unemployed and this number was predicted to rise.

He said the health sector was the largest employer in the area and there were opportunities available for people looking for employment or to upskill.

"What we want to be able to do is bridge the relationship between the client, tertiary qualifications and employers so that we get a skilled workforce to fill the demand."

Tooley said the academy would not just provide for "low-level jobs" and aimed to provide pathways for Māori to become doctors and nurses.

The health and medical academy is based on the trust's proven model helping rangatahi into work.

The Tu Maia Rangatahi Hub has helped more than 200 young Māori people into paid employment and training over the past year. Tooley said it met all its KPIs in six months.

Despite having a plan for how to get clients to engage with the programme, Tooley said in reality most people simply walked in or were "dragged in by the ear" by their nans.

Once registered with the academy, clients would be provided with a customised wraparound plan designed from a whānau ora approach.

Tooley said this would enable them to access a range of services including driving lessons, medical care, counselling and addiction services, nutrition plans and financial workshops.

Those attending were able to tour the academy building before enjoying some kai. Source: Supplied / Te Puna Ora o Mataatua

The academy is next door to Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiarangi, which provides a Bachelor of Health Science Māori Nursing.

Tooley said the two organisations were working together to create a plan to enhance the education, training and employment goals of Māori in the region.

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson opened the academy and said by-Māori for-Māori was the only way to turn negative statistics around.

He said it was important to tautoko organisations like Te Puna Ora o Mataatua which were doing everything they could for Māori.

"Too often our youth are written off and people say there is no hope for them," Jackson said.

"But I say we can never give up on our rangatahi. We need to kick them off the couch but then awhi them and build them up."

He encouraged those present to keep pressure on the government.

The Toitū Oranga Toitū Rongoā academy is based at 132 McAlister Street, Whakatāne, which also houses the counselling service provided by Te Puna Ora o Mataatua.