Dr Siouxsie Wiles warns NZ risks moving back to Level 4 lockdown if 'we start treating life as normal'

Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles is asking New Zealanders to "hold your nerve just a couple more weeks" and to essentially treat Covid-19 Alert Level 3 like Level 4.

New Zealand moved down to a Level 3 today, with many looking forward to the re-opening of takeaways restaurants and, for some, a return to work.

Speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast, Dr Wiles - an Associate Professor at the University of Auckland - said New Zealanders have already done an "amazing job", but also warned that it's crucial to not become complacent, and said a few more weeks of effort now could prevent a return to Level 4.

"If we basically start treating life as normal now, if there are some cases there - we'll start to see that exponential growth again, and this has been seen in other countries, so it's so important that we keep our eyes on the goal and we really ease into moving down the levels," she said.

"Level 3 is very restrictive still for most of us and we really need to treat it that way."

Dr Wiles said it was "crucial" that people get tested for Covid-19 immediately after they notice symptoms - a fever, tiredness, dry cough, shortness of breath, sneezing, or a temporary loss of smell.

Many people had expressed concerns about supermarket shopping, but Dr Wiles said activities with sustained personal contact like having drinks with neighbours at the end of your driveway were far more risky.

Dr Wiles said while Level 3 does allow for very limited expansion of bubbles, people should still avoid doing that unless absolutely necessary and unavoidable - it's not an excuse to catch up with friends and family unless you actually need to.

"The more of us who do this now and who take this seriously, the sooner we'll move out of the levels, if we don't, there's a risk that we'll have to come back to Level 4 - and none of us want that," she said.

"So if we can just hold our nerve for a little bit longer and then in the long run that will be the best thing for us.