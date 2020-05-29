TODAY |

Dr Siouxsie Wiles offers advice for attending NZ Black Lives Matter rallies amid Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

Dr Siouxsie Wiles is offering some advice for people wanting to attend local Black Lives Matter marches this afternoon while precautions are in place for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: Breakfast

Black Lives Matter protests are planned at various times today in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin. Kiwis are joining the growing list of people around the globe marching in solidarity of the George Floyd protests across the US.

“Please remember that coming together in large numbers and talking loudly/shouting/singing are a perfect combination for allowing Covid-19 to spread,” she said on Twitter.

Dr Wiles said people who felt “even slightly unwell” shouldn’t attend.

“Covid-19 symptoms can be very mild,” she said.

“Also, remember that people are infectious before they show any symptoms, so please cover your mouth and nose with something.”

Alert Level 2 guidelines restrict gatherings to 100 people at a time.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were aware of the events planned today.

"We are looking to speak with organisers to remind them of the guidelines for holding gatherings under Alert Level 2 restrictions," the spokesperson said.

Ministry of Health figures released today said there is one active case remaining in Auckland, however it's understood they are in isolation.

The marches today intend to call on the New Zealand Government to "publically condemn the acts of violence and state-sanction murder against African Americans in the United States."

Your playlist will load after this ad

However, Andrew Coster tried to step clear of talking to the specifics of police's controversial armed response teams trial. Source: 1 NEWS

The march is also intended to draw attention to the controversial discussion surrounding New Zealand police's ability to carry guns. As a result of the Christchurch terror attacks, a six-month trial of full-time armed police units were launched in October in Counties Manukau, Waikato and Canterbury.

Protestors are being encouraged to wear masks and gloves as well as adhere to social distancing measures to prevent any risk of Covid-19.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Social Issues
Auckland
Christchurch and Canterbury
Dunedin and Otago
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Dr Siouxsie Wiles offers advice for attending NZ Black Lives Matter rallies amid Covid-19
2
US police officer seen kneeling on man's neck as protests over George Floyd's death continue
3
Police cars plough through sea of protestors in New York after death of George Floyd
4
Man arrested after person found dead in Bay of Plenty homicide
5
Man dead in Grafton, Auckland following firearms incident in St Johns
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man arrested three days after escaping police at Auckland court

Northland rail work begins as part of $200 million overhaul

Screenwriter behind Kiwi favourites including Outrageous Fortune recognised in honours list

Queen's Birthday Honours 2020 - the full list